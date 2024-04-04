In trading on Thursday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 5.8% and shares of Capstone Copper, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fission Uranium, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Laramide Resources, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: COPX, URA

