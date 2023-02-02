In trading on Thursday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 19.4% and shares of Invitae, up about 17.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 3.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKK, COPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.