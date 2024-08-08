Thursday's ETF Movers: XSD, PABU

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, up about 11.8% and shares of Lattice Semiconductor, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF, off about 1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Monster Beverage, lower by about 10.6%, and shares of Liberty Media, lower by about 3% on the day.

