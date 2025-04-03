Thursday's ETF Movers: IHF, SPXL

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Molina Healthcare, up about 6.8% and shares of Centene, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF, down about 12.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Dell Technologies, lower by about 17.5%, and shares of Best Buy, lower by about 16.9% on the day.

