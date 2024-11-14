In trading on Thursday, the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of ASML

Holding, up about 4.8% and shares of Suncor Energy, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Tesla, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FEZ, LIT

