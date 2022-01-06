Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, URA

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ranger Oil, up about 9.6% and shares of Laredo Petroleum, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 4.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 6.9%, and shares of Denison Mines, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

