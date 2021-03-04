Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, PBW

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SM Energy, up about 11.8% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Flux Power Holdings, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Beam Global, lower by about 9.9% on the day.

