Markets
AR

Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, IYT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Antero Resources, up about 20.7% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 14.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Transportation Average ETF, off about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of United Parcel Service, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, IYT
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, IYT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AR KOS UPS CHRW IYT XOP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular