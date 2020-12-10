Thursday's ETF Movers: XOP, IYT

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Antero Resources, up about 20.7% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 14.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Transportation Average ETF, off about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of United Parcel Service, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

