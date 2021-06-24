Thursday's ETF Movers: XME, VNQ

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Arch Resources, up about 6.2% and shares of Peabody Energy, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Broadstone Net Lease, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Equinix, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

