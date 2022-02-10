In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Peabody Energy, up about 15.4% and shares of Carpenter Technology, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, off about 2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Autozone, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Advance Auto Parts, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XME, RXI

