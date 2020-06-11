Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: XLP, KRE

In trading on Thursday, the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kroger, up about 2.4% and shares of Church & Dwight, up about 1.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 7.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Cit Group, lower by about 12.6%, and shares of TCF Financial, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

