Thursday's ETF Movers: XLF, CIBR

In trading on Thursday, the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lincoln National (LNC), up about 2.6% and shares of Etrade Financial (ETFC), up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), down about 0.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Forescout Technologies (FSCT), lower by about 35.5%, and shares of Cyberark Software (CYBR), lower by about 4.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.