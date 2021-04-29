Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, XME

In trading on Thursday, the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dish Network, up about 8.1% and shares of Facebook, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF, off about 3.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 14.6%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.