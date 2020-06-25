Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, EMLP

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Athersys, up about 26.8% and shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF, off about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of TC Pipelines, lower by about 3.6%, and shares of Exelon, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

