Markets
ATHX

Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, EMLP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Athersys, up about 26.8% and shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF, off about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of TC Pipelines, lower by about 3.6%, and shares of Exelon, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, EMLP
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, EMLP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATHX INO TCP EXC EMLP XBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular