Thursday's ETF Movers: XAR, LIT

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Aerovironment, up about 28.8% and shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 28.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of FMC, lower by about 0.4%, and shares of Tesla, lower by about 0.1% on the day.

