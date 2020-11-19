Thursday's ETF Movers: WCLD, REM

In trading on Thursday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Twilio, up about 7.8% and shares of Crowdstrike Holdings, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 1.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

