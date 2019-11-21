Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: VDE, GDXJ

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of McDermott International (MDR), up about 36.1% and shares of FTS International (FTSI), up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), down about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK), lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Oceanagold (OGC.CA), lower by about 6.9% on the day.

