In trading on Thursday, the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Modine Manufacturing, up about 27.9% and shares of Dollar Tree, up about 19.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 0.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Argonaut Gold, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Barrick Gold, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: VCR, GDX

