In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 16.6% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Bilibili, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 13% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.