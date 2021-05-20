Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, XRT

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 7.6% and shares of Enphase Energy, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF, down about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Kohls, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, lower by about 7.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.