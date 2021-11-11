Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, XLU

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Canadian Solar, up about 13.1% and shares of Shoals Technologies Group, up about 11.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sempra, lower by about 2.1%, and shares of American Electric Power, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

