Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Beam Global, up about 17.6% and shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 15.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Liberty Oilfield Services, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

