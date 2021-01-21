Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunpower, up about 14.3% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 7.7%, and shares of Oceaneering International, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

