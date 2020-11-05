Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, FBT

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 10.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 25.9% and shares of Sunpower, up about 17.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, down about 0.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Bluebird Bio, lower by about 13.4%, and shares of Biogen, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

