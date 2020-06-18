Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, EZM

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enphase Energy, up about 14.3% and shares of Solaredge Technologies, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, down about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fox Factory Holding, lower by about 6%, and shares of Macerich, lower by about 4.1% on the day.

