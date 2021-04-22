Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, COPX

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Daqo New Energy, up about 12.1% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 11.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Lundin Mining, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

