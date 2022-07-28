In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 28.8% and shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 27.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Teladoc Health, lower by about 19.5%, and shares of Senti Biosciences, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, ARKG

