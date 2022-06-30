In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Shoals Technologies Group, up about 8.4% and shares of Heliogen, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF down about 4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Uipath, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Global-e Online, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, ARKF

