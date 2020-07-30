Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: SOXX, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Qualcomm, up about 12.5% and shares of Qorvo, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 4.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alamos Gold, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Oceanagold, lower by about 7.6% on the day.

