Thursday's ETF Movers: SMH, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of KLAC, up about 8.3% and shares of Lam Research, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

