Thursday's ETF Movers: SMH, BBH

In trading on Thursday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Qualcomm, up about 11.2% and shares of Nvidia, up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Biotech ETF, off about 2.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Moderna, lower by about 18.3%, and shares of Novavax, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.