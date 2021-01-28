Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, XRT

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 17.9% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 15.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF, off about 4.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Petmed Express, lower by about 24.1%, and shares of Gamestop, lower by about 16.8% on the day.

