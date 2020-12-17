Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, VDE

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 9.9% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, off about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

