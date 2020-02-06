Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining (HL), up about 10.7% and shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), down about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), lower by about 10%, and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX), lower by about 6.7% on the day.

