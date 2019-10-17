Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 7.5% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Valaris, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

