Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, ITB

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 4.3% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 2.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Century Communities, lower by about 10%, and shares of LGI Homes, lower by about 7% on the day.

