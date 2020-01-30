Markets

Thursday's ETF Movers: SIL, CQQQ

In trading on Thursday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 4.7% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 3.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 3.8%, and shares of SINA, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

