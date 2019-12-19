Thursday's ETF Movers: RHS, ITB

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Conagra Brands (CAG), up about 17.2% and shares of Kroger (KR), up about 1.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB), down about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Installed Building Products (IBP), lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Jeld-Wen Holding (JELD), lower by about 3.7% on the day.

