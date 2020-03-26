Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, GDX

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 27.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, up about 222.4% and shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, up about 110.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Semafo, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of Pretium Resources, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

