Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, FBT

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust up about 33.2% and shares of Ladder Capital, up about 30.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, up about 0.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alkermes, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

