Markets
GPMT

Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, FBT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 12.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust up about 33.2% and shares of Ladder Capital, up about 30.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, up about 0.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alkermes, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, FBT
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, FBT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPMT LADR ALKS ALXN FBT REM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular