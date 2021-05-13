Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, COPX

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), up about 4.3% and shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI), up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF (COPX), down about 3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), lower by about 16.5%, and shares of Hudbay Minerals (HBM.CA), lower by about 5.4% on the day.

