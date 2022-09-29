In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dxc Technology, up about 5.5% and shares of Occidental Petroleum, up about 1.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Chimera Investment, lower by about 14.4%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, REM

