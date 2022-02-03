Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, PNQI

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dxc Technology, up about 11.6% and shares of T-mobile, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, down about 6.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Meta Platforms, lower by about 25.4%, and shares of Snap, lower by about 21.4% on the day.

