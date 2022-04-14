In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nike, up about 5.2% and shares of U.S. Bancorp, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Zymergen, lower by about 14.5%, and shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.