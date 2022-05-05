In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Epam Systems, up about 9.1% and shares of Albemarle, up about 7.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Etsy, lower by about 16.7%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 13.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, ARKF

