In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kroger, up about 9.6% and shares of Best Buy, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 4.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Draftkings, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Silvergate Capital, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, ARKF

