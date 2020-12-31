Thursday's ETF Movers: QCLN, SIL

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 3.4% and shares of NIO, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Alamos Gold, lower by about 3.6%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

