Thursday's ETF Movers: PSI, ILF

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Brooks Automation (BRKS), up about 7.3% and shares of Camtek (CAMT), up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF), down about 0.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Gerdau (GGB), lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding (ITUB), lower by about 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.