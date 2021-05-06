Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, PBW

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nucor, up about 1.6% and shares of Commercial Metals, up about 1.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Plug Power, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

