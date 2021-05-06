Markets
NUE

Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, PBW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nucor, up about 1.6% and shares of Commercial Metals, up about 1.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Plug Power, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, PBW
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUE CMC ALB PLUG PBW PICK

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular