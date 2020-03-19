Thursday's ETF Movers: PFF, VPU

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, up about 39% and shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, up about 35% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Utilities ETF, off about 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Pattern Energy Group, lower by about 100%, and shares of Avista, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

